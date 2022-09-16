AFL club presidents will meet to further discuss Tasmania's bid for a 19th team in the league next week, Premier Jeremy Rockliff says.
Mr Rockliff on Friday said following that discussion, a decision time frame would be guided by the AFL.
"After months of hard work, and years of advocacy, we are closer than ever before to securing a licence for a Tasmanian AFL and AFLW team," he said.
"This is an investment for the future that will strengthen our economy, create jobs and provide a pathway for our young boys and girls to represent their own state on the big stage.
"We have put a strong offer to the AFL and we are working closely with them to finalise details ahead of a final position going to the presidents for consideration."
Mr Rockliff has previously said the state's offer for a team in the AFL was a one-off $50 million contribution as well as $10 million over 10 years.
He has said a proposed new stadium for Hobart is not part of the bid.
Earlier this month in Parliament, he said the government had commenced pre-feasibility work for a new arts, entertainment and sporting precinct that included a 23,000-seat stadium near Hobart's CBD.
"While the new arts, entertainment and sporting precinct will need to satisfy feasibility requirements and secure funding, the state government is prepared to contribute up to 50 per cent of the site and construction costs, which would be to the magnitude of $375 million based on estimated costings," Mr Rockliff said.
Labor has consistently expressed opposition to the stadium proposal.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.