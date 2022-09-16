Former security guard at Lloyds denies drug allegations

A former security guard on trial in the Supreme Court for trafficking drugs denied the allegations and stated he had never had any involvement with illicit drugs.
Russel Peter Hayworth, a 36-year-old man, gave evidence on the ninth day of a Supreme Court trial against himself and Stephen James Williams, a 41-year-old man.
They have both pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance.
Hayworth, who represented himself in court, refuted allegations made by Williams on Thursday that he paid him with ice to undertake motorcycle maintenance.
"I can assure you that is not the case," Hayworth said in relation to the accusations that he would supply Williams with drugs to carry out a number of jobs.
"It was not a relationship like that at all. I had never given him or anybody else any other drug."
Hayworth, who was working as a security guard at Lloyds during its raid in 2019, said he was not involved in the sale of drugs because he was "into fitness" and that it was not something he was "interested" in.
"I thought life was hard enough," he said.
Hayworth said he would occasionally train together with Williams at Killafaddy and Williams' home because they both had a history of boxing.
In July 2017 drugs were found at Room 9 at the Kings Meadows Hotel.
In relation to CCTV footage which captured Hayworth at the Kings Meadows Hotel on July 1, 2017, where he was carrying a backpack, he told the court that the items in the backpack were not drugs.
Hayworth said he was asked to drop a backpack in Room 9 at the Kings Meadows Hotel and said the task seemed to be "dodgy".
Hayworth said he asked the bartender what room the items needed to be dropped into and also looked at the contents of the item he was dropping off. He said he viewed a black box which he deemed to be empty.
Hayworth told the court that due to his background in security, there was "no way I would have handled anything drug related, especially at a venue with cameras".
In regards to drugs that were found in Killafaddy on July 13, 2018, Hayworth rejected that he had any knowledge of the drugs in the shed that he was not present at the time of the raid but was aware that it happened.
He also told the court that he lived in the area from time to time. Crown Prosecutions put it to Hayworth that he had "invented" his story which would clear him of any wrongdoing in relation to the selling of illegal drugs.
Hayworth disagreed with the Crown. The trial will continue on Monday.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
