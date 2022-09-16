Crash on Legana as state issues heavy rain and flooding warning

Following heavy rainfall today, two cars were involved in a crash in Legana, where there were no injuries reported.
It comes as the state government released a heavy rain and flooding warning in the north east. Police say conditions may be hazardous, and there are lane closures on some roads.
They say the department's contractors are working to clear debris and reopen lanes when safe.
Police encourage anyone to report hazards such as debris, landslips, water on the road or fallen trees to the state roads 24/7 call centre on 1300 139 933
They ask motorist to never drive through flooded roads, slow down, drive with caution and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
