Launceston's under-18s outfit have the chance to top-off their incredible turnaround this STJFL season.
The Blues, who take on Clarence in Saturday's decider at UTAS Stadium, resurrected their campaign after dropping four of their first five games.
A seven-game winning streak got them to the finals before they fell to the Roos by 23 points in the qualifying final.
Coach Kurt Wheeler said his group had taken lessons from that encounter.
"We want to put a bit of pressure around the ball and make it nice and tight and limit their ability to transition the ball," he said.
"It'll be a tight contest between two pretty talented teams.
"We were anchored to the bottom of the ladder mid-season and once we got a good understanding of the game plan that (senior coach) Mitch (Thorp) had implemented we slowly started working our way through the teams and we ended up finding ourselves in second spot."
Launceston, who won by 19 points in round 19, was the only team to beat Clarence during the home and away season.
The Blues have three teams in grand finals on Saturday with the seniors and development league sides in deciders.
Wheeler said having such strength across the board had helped the under-18s.
"(Earlier this year) some boys higher up were getting over injuries and they came in and put pressure on spots and then forced numbers back down to us," he said.
"So we picked up a couple of boys that have played a fair bit of D-League footy but were under-18s who stayed back with us."
Wheeler described the build-up to the big dance.
"It's been a whole-club environment and we all trained together at UTAS on Monday night which was really good," he said.
"It's really inclusive which was one of the things I first noticed when I came into the senior system.
"The boys are excited and pretty keen to get stuck into it."
Launceston won the 2020 STJFL premiership but were knocked out in the last year's preliminary final.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
