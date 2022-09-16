A letter to one dearly departed

Dear Aunt Lili,
Sorry it took so long to write but I could not express such grief - the passing of a woman so devoted and so loved.
You were imperfectly human as we all are, yet your generosity of spirit will inspire people across the world for eternity. 96 years courage - 70 years leadership.
As a child I listened when my grandparents would tell me of their lives in World war II Britain and how your family stood shoulder to shoulder with them.
While we mourn and celebrate your life here on the terra firma, you now celebrate with your dearly departed family, your beloved Phil and Diana, whose devoted, generous and courageous spirits will forever live in our hearts.
Regardless of all the pomp, ceremony and ever-spinning doctors that surrounded you in this life, behind the scenes you will always remain my down-to-earth Aunt Lili, in the family we know as humanity.
You never lived to see, and we have yet to see us convicts let off the royal fingers and begin to walk on our own.
I look to the future in confidence.
We the people together with the dear cousins Charles, both British and Australian governments at every level, will shed our grievous "we're so humble - we're so righteous" up jumped "1st world" arrogance, and finally allow our unconditional heart to shine enough to bring to life the genuine apologies necessary for the truth-telling of our past and present crimes against humanity more shaming, blaming and punishing children, victims survivors for our shameful arrogance and other shortcomings.
Only then can we begin to regard ourselves as something resembling a civilised society, not in tokenism, but in our day to day family, work and community lives where we can truly celebrate our First Peoples multicultural homeland with equity and justice for all.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.