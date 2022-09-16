A letter to one dearly departed

We the people together with the dear cousins Charles, both British and Australian governments at every level, will shed our grievous "we're so humble - we're so righteous" up jumped "1st world" arrogance, and finally allow our unconditional heart to shine enough to bring to life the genuine apologies necessary for the truth-telling of our past and present crimes against humanity more shaming, blaming and punishing children, victims survivors for our shameful arrogance and other shortcomings.