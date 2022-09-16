Tasmanian new vehicle sales stayed in the doldrums in August, new figures show.
The 1611 new vehicles sold during the month were 49 fewer (3 per cent) than those sold in August 2021, while year to date sales of 12,424 were down by 271 (2.1 per cent) after a long run of delays getting cars imported.
Buckby Motors general manager Ben Newman said it had been "a bit of a wild ride" for the industry, given events around the world and inconsistent supply in the last 18 months or so.
He said there were waits of up to 12 months for some new vehicles, but it was not a constant theme. "It's massively different between makes and models," he said. For instance, he said some European vehicles were available immediately.
It was a similar story nationally year to date, with sales down in every state or territory, according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFacts report.
However, national August sales were 17.3 per cent stronger than in August 2021.
"The August VFacts sales are the best August result since 2017," FCAI chief executive Tony Weber said.
"This gives hope that the supply of vehicles to the Australian market is beginning to show signs of improvement."
Electric vehicle sales had increased.
"We have seen strong sales of battery electric vehicles in August, with Tesla alone selling 3397 vehicles," Mr Weber said.
"In the month, EV sales were 4.4 per cent of the total market.
"This is the highest market share for pure battery electric vehicles ever recorded in a single month in Australia.
"Year-to-date EV sales are 2 per cent of the total market, hybrids are 7.6 per cent and plug in hybrid vehicles are 0.6 per cent.
"Combined electrified vehicles are now just over 10 per cent of total sales in 2022," Mr Weber said.
Electrified vehicles were not making so much headway in Tasmania, accounting for 7.6 per cent of sales in August (122 of 1611).
That was down from 9.3 per cent of sales in August 2021 (154 of 1660).
Sales of hybrids fell from 135 to 84, comparing the two months.
Electric vehicle sales improved from 16 to 28.
Toyota led the Tasmanian market by a long stretch in August, with 420 new vehicles sold.
Other marques to top 100 were:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.