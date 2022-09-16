Another 28 units have been completed in Ravenswood as part of the state government's push to build 10,000 affordable homes in the next decade.
The construction of the two-bedroom units, completed by Centacare Evolve Housing, has already been filled with people on the Tasmanian priority housing register.
The housing rollout forms part of the state government's goal to address the housing shortage in Tasmania. The state government has promised to build another 1500 by June 2023.
Centacare Evolve Housing general manager James Norman said all the units had been filled.
Mr Norman said the company had another 400 houses due for completion across the state by the end of June next year.
For new occupant Jillian Sherriff it had offered much-needed stability.
Ms Sherriff moved into the new unit two months ago after living with her brother, who passed away earlier this year.
She said she felt "blessed" to have a new house to live in.
"I was so astounded, when I walked in I couldn't speak,"
"I'm gobsmacked, it's just so beautiful, and I'm so grateful to all these people," Ms Sherriff said.
She's one the high priority applicants who have been lucky enough to receive housing as the state government has seen increasing pressure to address the shortage.
Latest data from Communities Tasmania shows there are over 4400 applications on the state's Housing Register - an increase of almost 200 since July last year - with priority applicants waiting an average of 70 weeks to secure housing.
It showed 2753 households were assisted through various programs.
Housing Minister Guy Barnett said the number of applicants was "difficult" but the government was on track to meet their housing goals by 2032.
As part of the government's commitment to meet the target, Mr Barnett said $145,000 had been provided for each of the 28 units, supplied under the Community Housing Growth Program.
Over the next decade, the state government has pledged $1.5 billion towards new social and affordable housing.
A centre piece of the continued rollout, the new statutory housing authority Homes Tasmania, has also been proposed as an independent, government-owned entity to increase housing supply.
However, state Labor urged independents earlier this month to vote against the Homes Tasmania bill, arguing social housing was a state government issue that should not be overseen by an independent board.
Labor Housing spokesperson Ella Haddad said the housing authority would add "another layer of bureaucracy" to the housing rollout.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.