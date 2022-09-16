Junction is bringing the party to Launceston this weekend.
Curated by local performer Freyja Wild, Up Late is Junction's largest collaborative cabaret event to date, bringing together the internationally renowned cabaret company YUMMY, Launceston's beloved circus crew ROOKE, and a troupe of friends from their travels.
Based in Northern Tasmania, ROOKE is a new circus collective of world-class professional circus artists.
YUMMY is a multi-award-winning cabaret company that incorporates drag, dance, circus, and burlesque, and has been presenting critically acclaimed productions since 2015, visiting over 50 countries.
Up Late is being held Friday night and will be held again on Saturday at Du Cane Brewery.
This is a sold-out event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.