Crowd support helped Kingborough get over the line in their tight preliminary final last weekend, according to coach Trent Baumeler.
He's hoping there'll be plenty of yellow and black in the UTAS Stadium stands on Saturday when the Tigers face Launceston in the TSL grand final.
"Hopefully everyone gets up the highway and supports us because it's a history-making moment for our footy club - our first senior TSL grand final," he said.
"You'd hope everyone gets in their cars, buses, boats, helicopter - whatever.
"Just get up there up and give us your support.
"That played a big role, our crowd and people, you could hear them in the final quarter and across the course of the (preliminary final).
"Our players fed off that and it meant a lot to them to get over the line for (our supporters).
"There's been a lot of tough times here so to put smiles on peoples' faces and get in a grand final ... (doing it for) the people around this footy club motivates and drives us as well."
He said defender Ben Donnelly would get the job on Launceston forward Jackson Thurlow.
"He played on him in the qualifying final," the coach said.
"He did a pretty decent job, Jackson went up in the midfield a little bit in the second half as well.
"It's no secret our defenders have been under the pump the past two times we've played Launceston so hopefully up the ground we can give them a bit more of an easy day," he said.
The coach added his group would take some confidence from beating North Launceston by two points at UTAS in round 13.
"I think we walk into the ground on Saturday with good feelings because we've won a game of footy there this year," he said.
"That was a pretty memorable one as well so hopefully we can make some more memories on that ground on Saturday."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
