Queen's death stresses difficulties

As a Republican and a firm believer in full implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, both set against my British heritage, it has been a challenging week for clear thought.
Former Labor prime minister the Hon. Paul Keating, a staunch Republican who was once famously dubbed, "The Lizard of Oz," by British tabloids for placing a hand on Queen Elizabeth's back during a visit to Australia, captured her passing with good grace and eloquence when he wrote:
"To the extent that a hereditary monarch can ever reflect the will or conscience of a people, in the case of Britain, Queen Elizabeth assimilated a national consciousness reflecting every good instinct and custom the British people possessed and held to their heart."
When the news broke on August 31 1997 that Princess Diana had died, Mrs. W then Miss B and I were standing in my parents' house glued to an old Phillips television furniture piece that still required a regular visit from the repairman.
It was utterly devastating. My father wept openly. And when he did the same while watching her funeral on the same television, it was as intriguing as it was sad.
He continued, until his death, to hold Queen Elizabeth partially responsible. It was complicated.
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, we found out via push notification on a vibrating iPhone having read the briefest of statements from Buckingham Palace the evening prior.
In December 1993, while in Northern Island during the princess's last visit there before her untimely passing, I exclaimed, "I think that was Princess Diana!" "Are you sure?" My brother inquisitively questioned.
To be honest I am not one hundred percent sure, but the dates align - December 8th, 1993. A black car drove past with a familiar figure sitting on the back seat and I can still vividly recall her image.
We were standing outside Stormont, Northern Ireland's parliament buildings, with the executive arm of government located at Stormont Castle. Stormont is stunning with its long drive, expansive lawns, and manicured gardens; it looks more extravagant residence than decision-making corridors of power.
A massive statue creates a roundabout of sorts halfway along Stormont drive. It is as striking as it is oversized, capturing the most famous Northern Irish member of parliament, Lord Edward Carson, in full flight. He was the leader of the Irish Unionist Alliance and Ulster Unionist Party from 1910-1921.
Northern Ireland was created in 1921 with the six counties in the North separated from the South with decades of bloodshed, violence, destruction, and murder the consequence. My surname is of English origin, but my heritage is predominantly Northern Irish when "Granny Ireland" as she became known, journeyed across the Irish Sea at a time when the whole of Ireland was governed by Great Britain.
When our children's granny was a young girl, she watched the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, her third cousin as critics often declare, conveniently disregarding or ignorantly unaware that you can marry your first cousin under the Commonwealth of Australia's marriage laws.
When the Princess married in 1947 regular television broadcasts had been available in England since 1936 but had not yet made an appearance in Northern Ireland. Instead, my mum went with her family to watch the much-heralded event at the local picture theatre.
It was not until May 1, 1953 that television programs (BBC) were first broadcast in Northern Ireland.
In fact, the expansion of BBC's service was hurried to ensure the telecast of Queen Elizabeth's Coronation was available to the masses on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey. The only problem, a month was little time for the people of Northern Ireland to purchase a television. Furthermore, the country was still recovering from the Second World War with disposable income for such luxuries not high on the priority list for many.
Fortunately for my mum there was a neighbour on the farm lane who had purchased a black and white television. Families from nearby farms huddled around to watch the momentous occasion. She remembers it clearly and fondly to this day.
Contrastingly, I will probably watch King Charles III Coronation on catch-up TV or the highlights on a social media platform.
For the leaders of our states and territories the past week had been difficult. Trying to ensure their tone is right; expressing grief and mourning on behalf of a Commonwealth country, who recently dominated the Games of the Commonwealth with sport Australia's true passion, but also recognising the ongoing challenges that colonisation by the British has delivered across the world.
In a speech by Mr Keating in 1993 as PM at Redfern, Sydney, he delivered a message too long in the making but ahead of its time:
"Just a mile or two from the place where the first European settlers landed, in too many ways it tells us that their failure to bring much more than devastation and demoralisation to Aboriginal Australia continues to be our failure.
"More, I think than most Australians recognise, the plight of Aboriginal Australians affects us all."
It remains complicated.
