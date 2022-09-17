The Examiner

Queen's death stresses difficulties

MB
By Murray Butwell
September 17 2022 - 9:00am
As a Republican and a firm believer in full implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, both set against my British heritage, it has been a challenging week for clear thought.

