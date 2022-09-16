The Examiner
Other states predicted to follow Tasmania's lead on capped poker machine expenditure

September 16 2022
Caps on poker machine expenditure in Tasmania will be introduced in December 2024.

Caps on poker machine expenditure in Tasmania sets a national precedent and will encourage reform in other states and territories, Clark independent MHR Andrew Wilkie says.

