The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Free
Breaking

Tasmania SES issue flood warning advice for St Marys and surrounding area after heavy rainfall overnight

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated September 16 2022 - 3:12am, first published 1:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Prepare now': St Marys at risk of flooding as SES issue warning for residents

SES Tasmania have issued a flood advice warning for the wider St Marys region, with the State Flood Controller asking residents to "prepare now".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.