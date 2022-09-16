'Prepare now': St Marys at risk of flooding as SES issue warning for residents

SES Tasmania have issued a flood advice warning for the wider St Marys region, with the State Flood Controller asking residents to "prepare now".
The SES said "strong and dangerous" flows were expected this afternoon and evening, and anyone in the St Marys area should have a flood emergency plan, monitor conditions, and if unprepared, plan to go to a safer location.
State Flood Controller Leon Smith said the state's east-coast had received heavy rainfall overnight and into the day, with 30 millimetres recorded at St Helens and 64 millimetres recorded at Grey, resulting in rising river levels
"The South Esk River is expected to reach minor to moderate flood levels and flooding is expected to occur at St Marys," he said.
"If you have a flood emergency plan you should check it, so you know what to do if a flood occurs".
He said the St Marys Rivulet had continued to rise, and said residents in the South Esk, St Pauls and Break O'Day River areas near Fingal should prepare immediately for floods.
Rivers and creeks across the North and North-East are predicted to continue rising into the afternoon, but will ease in the coming days.
SES crews have been deployed to the area, and are waiting to respond.
They said some low-lying properties, livestock, equipment, and crops may become isolated by flood waters within the next few days.
If you live in St Marys, SES advises:
