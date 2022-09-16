South Launceston man charged with drug and firearms offences following search

Tasmania Police have charged a 35-year-old man with trafficking drugs and firearms offences following a targeted search in South Launceston on Thursday.
The search resulted in the seizure of an illegal firearm, as well as illicit drugs and cash.
The man's charges include trafficking in controlled substance, dealing with proceeds of crime, possession of stolen property & firearms offences.
He is due to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on 26 October.
Detective Acting Inspector Mathew Adams said police actively investigate intelligence relating to illegal firearms and drugs.
"We know that there are people out there in the community who have information about illegal firearms and illicit drugs and encourage them to continue to come forward with information," he said.
"Tasmania Police continue to target offenders that possess illegal firearms and as a result, a number of firearms have been seized in the Launceston area over the last month."
Anyone with information about illegal firearms and illicit drugs is encouraged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.