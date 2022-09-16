St Vincent de Paul Society launched a statewide food drive this week to help Tasmanians most in need.
About 200 food bins will be distributed across Tasmania, complete with shopping lists to encourage people to donate food.
Chief executive of St Vincent de Paul Society Heather Kent said she's never seen demand higher than what it has been the past few weeks.
"Our pantries are being called upon to the degree that we've never met before, and we need the community's assistance in helping us respond to that need," she said.
"Our capacity to respond is diminishing and unless we can gain further support from the community, we won't be able to continue responding in the way we must."
She said people can help by simply adding a few extra items to their trolley when grocery shopping.
"Whether it's a packet of two minute noodles, pasta, cup of soup or muesli bars; just pop an extra set of those in your trolley and bring them to your local Vinnies."
A University of Tasmania report, "Is high food insecurity the new normal in Tasmania?", found food insecurity has prevailed since the pandemic.
The report said 1 in 5 Tasmanians have run out of food and cannot afford to buy more.
"Key findings in the report suggest 11 per cent of Tasmanian households are experiencing severe food insecurity, meaning they are regularly going without food," said Ms Kent.
She encouraged schools and businesses to get involved.
"If there are schools, community groups, large workplaces that we could really encourage them to get in touch with us. We'll provide them with a bin and then they can collectively get together and add into those bins."
"I can't see the cost of living pressures ending anytime soon. We haven't put an end date to the drive, it's something that we need to respond to here and now."
The Vinnies food drive shopping list is available on the Vinnies Tas Facebook page, and food donations can be dropped off at any Vinnies office, shop, or community hub.
"Vinnies does provide a broad envelope of support. It can be volunteering in our retail stores, it could be assisting with our vans and their activities as well," said Ms Kent.
"There's a huge array of opportunities to connect with Vinnies so we can help serve our community."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues.
