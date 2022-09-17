For Launceston's James Cowan, street art is his full time job.
After having run ins with the law in his youth, he chose to take up the art form professionally. That was several years ago and he has now made a name for himself as one of the city's top public artists.
"I've been doing street art for 14 years now. Nearly half my life," he said.
"I started off doing it illegally and getting in trouble for it, back when I was young and in high school. Mum and Dad used to tell me off a lot for it. I started having my name in the paper, not for good things. Dad put a stop to it and said start doing it seriously or give it up.
"So from that point, taking it seriously, I've reached the five year mark now that I have been taking it very seriously."
Mr Cowan said he wanted to change the stigma of graffiti and champion the artistic aspect of the activity.
"Getting into troubled youth groups, it's been evolving for years. I've turned from graffiti and the illegal side of things to thinking how can I turn this into a career," he said.
"And not only that but how can I teach youth about it? It's not a taught art form, it may be looked at negatively to be taught, it's just one of those things.
"I want to teach youth that this is the difference between graffiti and street art, this is how we use it."
Mr Cowan said there are certain rules for street art, which must be respected.
"There are a lot of rules that go with it, such as not tagging churches or public buildings or businesses or homes," he said.
"Come down to a legal wall like Royal Park and practice your artwork. Back when I got in trouble a few years ago, one of my clauses was that I had to send a letter to the council, just to state why there was so much graffiti around the city.
"I wrote them a big letter saying that we don't have enough legal walls here for street artists to practise on and that's why people were moving into the city."
Mr Cowan said over the last ten years, social media has allowed for street art to get more recognition as an art form.
"We get to express ourselves and let people see what we are doing. Not in a rushed environment, not illegally, not something that is vulgar or offensive. What I most like to paint are things like animals, people, native wildlife and nature. We want to bring more of this into urban places, which can sometimes be an overwhelming amount of grey concrete walls."
By doing workshops with school students and troubled youths he hopes that it will allow for creative pathways for those who may be going down a wrong path.
"I report back to the teachers and let them know what the kids' strengths are. The turnaround in some of the kids' attitudes is amazing, just with street art and a bit of listening to their creativity," he said.
"A lot of schools are finding the benefits of having a mural painted at their school. Not just to add some colour and fun to the schoolyard, but also to allow the kids to express themselves and open up to someone who isn't a teacher or parent.
"Some kids struggle in a classroom environment and can get lost in the academic side of things. I want to show kids if you love some and are passionate you can make a career out of what you love."
Wake up
Shower
Breakfast / coffee
Sorting paint colours and supplies for the students
Load ute up with drop sheets, ladders, paints
Grab a coffee, visit a few local shops for extra supplies before arriving at Ravenswood Heights primary school
Set up our mural for the day and the students and I paint throughout the day until 2.30pm before I finish it off.
Pack up and break down the work station for the day. Load everything back into the ute.
Head home, unpack and cook tea
Upload to social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and TikTok before going to bed.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
