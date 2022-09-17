Former Riverside Olympic coach Alex Gaetani has jumped ship to join NPL Tasmania rivals Launceston City.
The former Olympic player was the inaugural coach when the Windsor Park club rejoined the statewide league before being replaced earlier this season.
Gaetani has been announced as head coach of City's under-21 youth league squad for the next two seasons.
The club said it has a vision to create a high-performance program that supports young players in preparing them to step into NPL football.
It added that Gaetani's strong experience of developing ambitious young players within Football Tasmania's programs and at Riverside support that vision.
Gaetani will work closely alongside newly-announced head coach Daniel Syson who said: "We are really happy to have Alex come on board to join our coaching group. Whenever you talk to players he has worked with they all have positive feedback on Alex as a coach and as a person."
City's technical director Alex Aylott added: "Alex's ambitions as a coach align with our ambitions with both the football club and those within it.
"We have no doubt in our minds that a person with the qualities that Alex has as both a person and football coach will fit seamlessly with the journey our football club is on."
Gaetani said: "I am excited to join Launceston City - it has been clear to see for some time it is a football club building something special on and off the pitch."
