The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Devonport Triathlon under new ownership

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 17 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Devonport Triathlon has become a staple event on the Tasmanian sporting calendar.

The ownership of Devonport Triathlon has changed hands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.