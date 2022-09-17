The ownership of Devonport Triathlon has changed hands.
Launceston's Will Blackaby, managing director of Tri Events Tasmania, has bought the rights to the event, taking over its hosting, conducting and ownership.
After 10 years running the event, race director Michael Bonney said it was time to hand over the baton and felt Blackaby was the best person to take it on.
"Finally the right person presented themselves," he said.
"This is exciting news for us to hand the event over to somebody that brings an enormous amount of enthusiasm for events in and around Tasmania.
After competing for many years, Blackaby formed TRI Events Tas in 2020 with a vision to provide quality events across Tasmania.
The Greens Beach Triathlon was his first individually-managed event which received high praise from participants, and it was subsequently named Triathlon Tasmania's triathlon of the year.
Blackaby said TET was keen to increase its portfolio of events and had formed a relationship with Atlas Events to help bring their Hobart, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast Marathons to life.
Along with his studies at the University of Tasmania, Blackaby supports the Triathlon Tasmania junior program in his capacity as a regional development coach.
Bonney said it had been a pleasure presenting the event with the next three years of funding secured from Events Tasmania and Devonport City Council.
"This support will help see this the event get through to its 40th year, which is a staggering achievement for an event of this type.
"We wish Will well into the future with this event and look forward to seeing Devonport Triathlon continue to be a cornerstone of Triathlon events conducted in Australia."
