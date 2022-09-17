Northern Rangers claimed three major honours at the Northern Championship annual awards.
Abigail Chugg was named women's best and fairest, championship-winning Peter Savill claimed the men's coach of the year and Bryley Jordan shared the men's golden boot with Ulverstone's Toby Anderson.
Chugg scored 23 goals in 20 matches for Stephen Pearce's side this season.
The awards capped a memorable season for the NTCA Ground club which finished third in the women's league, second in the reserves and top in the men's.
There was also joy for perennial Riverside goal sneak Meg Connolly who won the women's golden boot award with 44 goals in 20 matches.
Elsewhere, Somerset's Kaimon Johnson was recognised as the best and fairest player in the men's competition, taking out the George Dale Medal.
Burnie's Fergus Luttmer won the women's coach of the year with referees Millan Smith and Elliana Beeston both honoured.
