Prized recruit Jackson Thurlow shapes up one of the match-winners for Launceston in their TSL grand final against Kingborough at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
Blues coach Mitch Thorp praised the former Sydney and Geelong player's commitment to the team this year.
"Jacko has just been a breath of fresh air in the sense of the type of recruit he's been," he said of the forward.
"Sometimes you recruit guys of that calibre and they're very selfish and it's all about them. He's just been a great teammate and doesn't miss training.
"He's only missed one game for the year and that was through the birth of his daughter.
"He has kicked over 50 goals but been incredibly unselfish in a lot of the games he's played.
"He's the perfect type of recruit you want to bring to your footy club and very specific given he's played here before and got real skin in the game with this club."
Meanwhile, Thorp, who played in last year's TSL grand final, explained why he wouldn't be playing on Saturday.
"I bought the boots to training on Monday and (ruckman) Joe Groenewegen and I had a chat pre-training and I thought it was wise to leave them in the bag because the competitive juices start flowing," he said.
"We've got a fantastic playing group who have done the bulk of the work this year.
"We've got some talented key-position players developing and Alec Wright is an example.
"Zach Morris is another, they'll well and truly surpass what I can produce."
The coach said the Blues had a focus on growth from within and noted midfielder Bailey Gillow had come on in leaps and bounds.
"We've got some real bulls with Fletcher Seymour and Jobi Harper that are contested-ball winning players but Bailey gives us a bit of balance on the outside where his leg-speed can be utilised," Thorp said.
The match starts at 3pm.
Field: Nathan Geason, Tomas McIntee, Brad Percey, Em: Ben Bannister
Boundary: Ollie Bennett, Lucas Chamberlain, Caleb Devine, Dominic Schiliro
Goal: Will Robertson, Bryce Guy, Em: Xanthea McCarthy
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
