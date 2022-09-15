TSL grand finals: Umpire appointments for deciders

The umpires have been selected for the TSL senior and development league grand finals at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
Launceston and Kingborough meet in the senior match at 3pm while Launceston and Clarence will duel in the development league game at 12pm.
Senior field
Nathan Geason
Tomas McIntee
Brad Percey
Em: Ben Bannister
Senior boundary
Ollie Bennett
Lucas Chamberlain
Caleb Devine
Dominic Schiliro
Senior goal
Will Robertson
Bryce Guy
Em: Xanthea McCarthy
Field
Declan Gale
Nick Butler
Adrian Cornish
Em: Caleb Berechree
Boundary
Liam Geason
Brendon Green
Riley Lee-Heath
Jack Marsh
Goal
Kitean Aitken
Max Genders
Em: Thomas Wilson
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
