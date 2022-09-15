The Examiner
Tasmania police advise St Marys pass is blocked by landslide

Updated September 15 2022 - 9:47pm, first published 9:22pm
Landslide blocks St Marys Pass

Tasmania police are reporting a landslide on St Marys Pass three-quarters of the way up the pass from St Helens.

