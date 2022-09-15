Landslide blocks St Marys Pass

Tasmania police are reporting a landslide on St Marys Pass three-quarters of the way up the pass from St Helens.
Police say one lane is blocked and are urging motorists to use caution if travelling on the St Marys Pass.
The Department of State growth is on the scene to assess the extent of the landslide and begin clearing the road.
More details to come.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.