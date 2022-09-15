The Examiner
Launceston, Kingborough teams for 2022 TSL grand final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:36am, first published 9:30am
Launceston's Jake Hinds leaps against Kingborough a fortnight ago. Picture by Josh Partridge

Launceston and Kingborough have named unchanged line-ups for their TSL senior grand final on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.

