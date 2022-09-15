Launceston and Kingborough have named unchanged line-ups for their TSL senior grand final on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
Saturday, UTAS Stadium at 3pm
Launceston:
B: J. Leake, J. House, J. Woolley
HB: J. Tuthill, A. Wright, J. Boyd
C: J. Smith, J. Harper, B. Gillow
HF: J. Hinds, Z. Morris, M. Musicka
F: B. Taylor, J. Thurlow, J. Blackberry
R: J. Groenewegan, F. Seymour, B. Palfreyman
Int: D. Riley, R. Tyrrell, C. Brown, Jayden Hinds
Emg: S. Foley, J. Burling, C. McKercher, T. Beaumont
Ins: Nil
Outs: Nil
Tigers:
B: L. Gadomski, B. Donnelly, M. Collidge
HB: E. Reardon, C. Sawdy, B. Rees
C: Z. Adams, L. Clifford, W. Campbell
HF: S. Duigan, J. Lane, T.Wright
F: L. Graham, T. Carter, C. Salter
R: M. Gardner, E. Cole, K. Lovell
Int: R. Ashlin, T. G. O'Neill, L. Griggs, E. Golding
Emg: J. Keogh, R. Zeeman, J. Brouwer, S. Dickson
Ins: Nil
Outs: Nil
READ MORE:
TSL Development League Grand Final
Clarence v Launceston
Saturday, UTAS Stadium, 12pm
Clarence
To be selected from: W. Wall, J. Callinan, T. Hope, H. Burgess, C. Whitelaw, C. Lovell, D. Howlett, C. Owen, J. Curtis, J. Doran, G. Auchterlonie, B. Hay, J. Tremayne, K. Saward, B. Jones, T. Hugo, Ca. Warmbrunn, R. Tomkins, S. Storic, H. Cornelius, N. Ward, N. Bealey, R. Borsboom, F. Marshall, C. McGee, B. Harper, J. Barnes, J. Mansfield
Launceston
To be selected from: C. McKercher, M. Hodge, J. Burling, L. Jones, T. Beaumont, I. Hyatt, S. Foley, K. Chilcott, T. Aganas, L. Canny, T. Mccormack, J. Maloney, C. Warren, C. Riethoff, J. Gillow, A. Schoenmaker, K. Lunson, J. Price, B. Wiggins, B. Fellows, M. Saunders, C. McCormack, S. Cowley, J. O'Neill
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
