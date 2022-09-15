A West Ulverstone man has escaped conviction for his part in the violent melee at the Lighthouse Hotel in January 2020.
Aaron Raymond Lewis McCulloch, 38, pleaded guilty to unlawfully injuring property and was sentenced in the Burnie Supreme Court by Chief Justice Alan Blow on Thursday.
The court heard he had previously been charged with taking part in an affray, but that charge was dropped and Crown prosecutor Philippa Edwards said it was accepted McCulloch was acting in self defence.
Defence lawyer Greg Richardson said the only reason the matter was not before the lower court was because it had originally included the charge of affray, which Chief Justice Blow accepted.
Footage of the brawl was leaked and went viral online early in 2020, and McCulloch could be seen attempting to diffuse the situation after the first punch that knocked Joshua Kevin Beard to the ground was thrown.
McCulloch can then be seen attempting to restrain Mr Beard after he picks up a pool cue, and is attacked in the ensuing brawl.
He is not a person who wanted to get involved in this.- Greg Richardson
"He is not a person who wanted to get involved in this," Mr Richardson said.
"He was enjoying a happy farewell function with mates when he was drawn into it."
In sentencing, Chief Justice Blow said McCulloch's charge related to throwing glassware and damaging a window.
The judge said McCulloch first threw a glass when his friend, Damian Hanslow, was punched in an unprovoked attack by Lopiseni Tomasi during an otherwise calm period of the brawl.
"You did so after exercising commendable restraint," the judge said.
"You were in a situation where it would have taken a great deal of self control to have reacted in the way you did."
The judge said McCulloch's actions were out of character, and that he was a "family man" who had been in steady employment since he left school over 20 years ago.
He opted to not convict McCulloch, and imposed a $100 fine.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
