The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

John Wayne Millwood declares backruptcy, yet to pay $5.3 million to victim

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Wayne Millwood did not show up to proceedings involving him in Federal Court on Thursday.

Convicted paedophile John Wayne Millwood has been ordered to pay the court costs of his victim who brought him to Federal Court to be declared bankrupt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.