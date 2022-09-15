Convicted paedophile John Wayne Millwood has been ordered to pay the court costs of his victim who brought him to Federal Court to be declared bankrupt.
Millwood was sentenced to four years' jail in December 2016, with a non-parole period of two years, after he pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a young person.
During the Supreme Court trial, it was revealed that the former Launceston pathologist had molested the young boy over six years from 1983, under the guise of carrying out medical examinations.
He was released on parole after two years.
His victim later brought civil action against Millwood and was awarded $5.3 million in compensation.
Millwood is yet to pay any of that compensation, which resulted in action being taken in the Federal Court with a claim that he had divested himself of millions of dollars.
The victim applied for a sequestration order to made under the Bankruptcy Act so he would be able to receive compensation from the assets that had been sold off.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.