High cost of locum doctors in hospitals 'unsustainable'

It's two years since the State Government said it would address the North-West Coast's reliance on expensive locums, but it still spent $54 million on locums and visiting medical officers at Tasmania's four major public hospitals, according to Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow.
Ms Dow said it's "unsustainable."
However, Health Department Secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the use of locum doctors in Tasmania was necessary to ensure the continued delivery of essential health services.
"We acknowledge the pressures in the health system as a result of COVID, and have increased health staffing levels by 1351 FTE over the past two years, from July 2020 to June 2022. This includes doctors, nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals," she said.
It comes after the department's response to Ms Dow's Right to Information request revealed the state spent $33 million on locums and $21 m on VMOs for the 2020-2021 financial year.
The high cost of employing locums is not new information however, it comes when Tasmania faces a national medical workforce bidding war making it harder to recruit doctors to the Coast. Ms Dow said the North-West had a long history and reliance on locums, but this came at an "extraordinary cost to the health system."
"We need to be competitive with other states who are all facing their own shortages and offering considerable incentives to attract more staff or retain their current staff. This $54 million could be used to support and retain existing staff, improve pay and conditions and employ more staff across the health system. Instead, it continues to be spent on locums and VMOs," Ms Dow said.
"It has been two years since the Government committed to addressing our reliance on locums on the North-West Coast. They have announced plans for a workforce development plan, rural generalist training facility, and the recruitment of additional permanent medical staff yet we still spent $33 million on locums and $21 million on VMOs."
However, Ms Morgan-Wicks said the state was competing, but taking proactive measures to recruit and retain skilled professionals. She said the Health Recruitment Taskforce was convened to improve recruitment across the public health system in Tasmania.
Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the Government worked with its health workforce and unions to improve health services and recruit health workers. He said the Government recently "put forward a strong package" to reduce workload pressures and retain staff.
