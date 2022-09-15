Two new paediatric wheelchairs known as 'Koalas' have been acquired by disability support group St. Giles, thanks to the fundraising efforts of Woolworths.
The chairs are specially designed for children one to six years old, and allows them to be mobile and moving around in the world at the same time as their peers.
Statewide manager of St Giles and assisted technology specialist Ailsa Leslie said having access to high level equipment gives them the opportunity to develop and deliver services that are evidence based.
"There's a lot of research that demonstrates early access to mobility equals better long term outcomes for mobility, communication and cognitive development."
The chairs cost nearly $20,000 each, and are used for children with conditions like cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and other mobility limiting conditions.
"We're hoping we can grow this and offer that service to more kids of all various ranges of abilities," said Ms Leslie.
"We would like to express our gratitude to Woolies. It's an amazing opportunity and without their support the kids wouldn't have this opportunity in Tassie.
Woolworths Riverside store manager Wes Polden said they wanted to resonate in the community and make an impact.
"It couldn't have been done without the team throughout Woolworth's Tasmania and our amazing customers."
Woolworths raised $96,000 in just 12 months.
To raise that much in 12 months is just mindblowing. We really haven't hit the tip of the iceberg, the sky's the limit.
"We'll keep working with st giles to what their needs are. That's our goal."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
