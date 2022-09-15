State's unions to receive offer from government next week

Unions representing public sector workers will receive an offer next week from the government after wage negotiations appear to have reached a stalemate.
The state's unions met with Premier Jeremy Rockliff for a roundtable on Thursday to present directly to him their case for improved pay and conditions for public servants.
After the meeting, Mr Rockliff said the government would consider a one-off payment to public sector workers if it would alleviate cost-of-living and retention pressures.
"Any pay rise moving forward must be fair, reasonable, and affordable, keeping in mind that every one per cent above the current budget allocation represents a cost of $397 million over four years," he said.
"It is my expectation that a high-level offer is made next week, noting there will still be a need for discussions with lead negotiators on conditions that are unique to each agreement."
He said he would encourage unions to reconsider any planned industrial action.
Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday (pictured) said it was disappointing an offer wasn't presented to unions at Thursday's meeting though there was optimism about a second meeting next week.
"That would involve an offer," she said. "There's some complexity to that because of different public sector workers, different expectations. different issues and we've made it really clear that that wouldn't replace the substantive bargaining that still needed to happen on a range of conditions.
READ MORE: Cop denies allegations made by witness
"We gave the government a message that you've got a cost of living issue that everyone's facing so there's heightened wage expectations around the need for a decent wage rise."
Ms Munday said Tasmania's public service agreements needed to catch up with those in other states where workers were being offered a range of financial incentives for recruitment as well as decent pay rates.
"Why would you come to Tasmania for the type of remuneration that is being offered," she said.
"You need to be realistic about wage offers that are going to meet people's expectations and their worth."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.