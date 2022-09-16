The Examiner
Poppy growers in Tasmania are contemplating planting alternative crops for next season amid an industry downturn

By Benjamin Seeder
September 16 2022 - 8:30pm
Latrobe farmer Phillip Loane. Picture: Brody Weeding

In a further sign of the depth of the alkaloid industry's downturn, growers across northern Tasmania are choosing not to replant their poppy fields for next season, after one of the state's two major alkaloid companies cut contract quotas for next season's crop by half, and knocked down the price it pays by 15 per cent.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

