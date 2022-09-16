In a further sign of the depth of the alkaloid industry's downturn, growers across northern Tasmania are choosing not to replant their poppy fields for next season, after one of the state's two major alkaloid companies cut contract quotas for next season's crop by half, and knocked down the price it pays by 15 per cent.
The poppy industry, which supplies the alkaloid-based materials used to produce pain management medication like oxycodone, has been slugged over the past decade by a sharp downturn in demand in the United States, and more recently, a fall in the need for pain management, after elective surgeries were stopped during the pandemic.
Keith Rice, chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Poppygrowers' Association, said the area under poppy cultivation in Tasmania fell from over 30,000 hectares at its peak in 2012-2013, to below 6,000 hectares now.
Bishopbourne farmer, Stewart McGee, said he was choosing not to replant his 25 hectares of poppies following the price and hectare contract cut by Sun Pharmaceuticals, and the failure of the other major company - ExtracTas - to raise its contract price.
"Our costs have gone up by at least 25%, we needed that increase to make the crop viable, other crops that we grow did increase the price we receive, so we will be supporting those companies and commodities to grow them, because it offers us a better return," he said.
"We realise poppy companies are in a pretty tough market at the moment because there's a decent supply of material out there, and over COVID the need for elective surgeries and the need for our product has been cut back, but it's their job to manage that, and we've got to manage our business."
He is choosing to plant onions instead of poppies next season, he said.
It is understood that one of the reasons behind Sun Pharmaceutical's decision to cut its contracted quotas by half, was linked to the failure of Palla Pharma, an ASX-listed poppy company that entered liquidation in March.
Palla up until last year contracted Tasmanian growers for about 1500 hectares of poppy production. It went into administration with a substantial store of alkaloid materials that have since between purchased by the two remaining companies, cutting down on the need this season for new poppy production.
Dr Tiago Tomaz, head of crop research and operations - Tasmania, at Sun Pharmaceuticals, declined an interview, and did not respond to further questions by deadline on Friday.
Latrobe farmer Phillip Loane also said he had cut back the poppy-growing area on his farm, from about 30 hectares in recent years to about 14 for the coming season.
"There are some people who are not producing any at all as they were not offered contracts, others were not happy with the pricing structure so they've just stopped growing poppies," he said.
Growers are seeing better returns in other crops, he said.
"What the [two] companies need to realise is that they are not competing against themselves for land, they are competing against all the other commodities now, things like potatoes, vegetables, grains, cattle - they're competing against what we can make per hectare from those things."
He noted that frozen vegetables company Simplot recently bumped up the price it pays to its growers by between 20 per cent and 30 per cent.
"They've recognised the cost pressures growers are facing and increased what they pay to growers."
Nothing of the sort was happening with the two poppy companies, he said.
"All the contracts are set, ExtracTas recognised the cost pressures but said they couldn't help. Sun Pharma also recognised the cost pressures, but they cut their price, and also cut back their hectares again," he said.
Circular Head farmer Michael Nichols said poppy growers were facing surging costs for inputs like fertiliser, and insecticides and other chemicals, as well as increased fuel prices and seed costs.
Poppies are at "rock bottom" right now, he said, and repeated the concerns of other growers - that alternatives like potatoes have moved up in price, but poppies have not.
Noel Beven, field operations manager for ExtracTas, acknowledged that the industry was in a downturn, and while he was sympathetic to growers' cost concerns, he said his company was facing the same pressures.
"Our business operates in same circumstances as farmers do, we require energy, labour, chemicals, fuel ... so our exposure to increased costs are exactly the same as theirs, in some cases a lot more," he said.
Freight costs have doubled in some cases, he said.
Despite this, he sought to play down suggestions that the industry in Tasmania was in decline, and instead reminded that the industry is "cyclical".
"At the moment, poppy demand is lower than we would like with COVID and America working through its over-prescriptions. We invested a lot money in [research and development] to produce higher yield poppies, we have millions invested in Tasmania, so we aren't going anywhere," he said.
Questioned about growers moving to other commodities, Mr Beven said that poppies can still provide growers with diversification against downturns in other commodities, and that poppies have a relatively low level of costs per hectare compared to other commodities, such as potatoes.
"Poppies were a very important cropping option, and provided good income when there was a major disruption in the wool industry," he said.
Mr Rice said the industry's downturn was caused by factors outside of the control of either Sun Pharmaceuticals or ExtracTas.
He said the alarm over the opioid crisis in the US lead to a cut in imports of alkaloid materials from Tasmania, while the onset of COVID killed demand for pain medication, because thousands of elective surgeries were cancelled during the pandemic.
But things may be returning to normal after COVID, and in the US, some medical experts are arguing that the response to the opioid epidemic may have been an over-reaction.
At a meeting under the auspices of the United Nations in recent years, medical experts argued that patients in the US are now being under-prescribed pain medication, he said.
He also said it was important to note the advances made by companies such as ExtracTas in boosting growers' productivity.
He said on one poppy farm in the last year, the per-hectare yield was over 106 kilograms, compared with the average of just 20 kilograms/hectare seen back in the early 2000s.
"Productivity is through the roof compared to only ten years ago," Mr Rice said.
These productivity advancements are among the reasons for the decline in poppy acreage across northern Tasmania - growers are now able to grow more with less, thanks to the plant biology advances.
