Launceston local Sophie Lawson has danced away from the Rhythmic Gymnastics State Championships with gold.
Hobart's Kingborough State Gymnastics Centre hosted the championships on Sunday, bringing the best of Tasmania together to compete for glory.
Lawson came first place in freehand, rope and hoop routines, and was crowned the Level 3 Rhythmic Gymnastics State Champion.
"I think they were my best routines yet," the 10-year-old said.
"It pushes me further than other sports I do."
Lawson has been practicing rhythmic gymnastics for close to a year.
The young achiever thought it was her cartwheels that made her stand out, admitting they weren't typically her strong point.
But on the day she managed to keep everything straight, her tight arms, legs and torso propelling her into a win.
Launceston Police and Community Youth Club club manager Bec Reedman said the rhythmic gymnastics program has grown significantly since it started less than a year ago.
Reedman said the club boasted three coaches and 20 students, making it the largest rhythmic gymnastics club in the state.
"Our beginner and introductory streams are already ranked number one and two in the state, which shows great promise for the future strength of the club," she said.
"And to have an intermediate student who is competitive at the state level, is perfect to give the younger students something to aspire towards."
Launceston PCYC encouraged more children to get involved.
The club offers a special program of classes in the upcoming school holidays on top of its regular training during school term.
Lawson echoed the call, and said rhythmic gymnastics complemented other sports by helping to build strength and flexibility.
Those interested are encouraged to contact the club for more information.
