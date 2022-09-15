A new report has highlighted the day-to-day reality of the impact the rising cost of living is having on Tasmanians.
According to the report from consulting group 3P Advisory, cost of living is now the biggest issue in the state, with three quarters of Tasmanians showing "extreme" or "moderate" concern for the hike in prices, the highest concerns being groceries and power bills.
GroWaverly, a community Co-op was revived under Deborah Ballenden in January, providing clothes, food and any necessary items they can get to the community.
Ms Ballenden said it's something she wished the government would support.
"When I first started in January we had about 15 people coming a day, now it's increased to around 50."
"I just wished the government would pick up their pace and do something about the homeless."
"Anyone can come. We're not just for Waverly people."
She said it's hard hearing the struggles people go through.
"We're not qualified to help but we can send them in the right direction. They turn around and say we have food on the table for tonight and tomorrow night."
"It breaks my heart to think I can't help more. I can help with what we have, but more food would be fantastic."
Most of her food comes from bakery's, Coles and local donations.
Ms Ballenden is there every day, from early mornings and sometimes as late as 10pm.
It's something Labor MP Shane Broad said is not being taken care of by the state government.
"It's disappointing with the state government that instead of getting on with the things they can do, they're looking to blame someone else."
"What this report shows is not only low incomes Tasmanians, but middle and even high income are struggling to pay their groceries and their power."
He said they see a number of pressures across the economy and the government is in denial about it.
"It goes along with what we've been saying for a long time, Tasmanians are struggling with the cost of living."
At a press conference earlier that day, state treasurer Michael Ferguson said cost of living pressures were valid concerns and were being felt around the globe.
"What we as a government are doing is acknowledging that, and secondly responding in those areas around electricity bills, people on low and fixed incomes, and providing increased support for community houses."
"The Premier is hosting a round table today, I'm hoping it's a free flying discussion of ideas from both sides of the table from governments and unions that there's a shared responsibility to find a balance and find a way forward."
"I would expect the premier to be able to put forward the government's ability to fund increased wages."
READ MORE: Cop denies allegations made by witness
He said the state government was advocating for the federal government to extend the fuel excise reduction to the end of the year.
"We understand, and that's why we've acted in the way that we have. If we can find more ways to make it easier for people we're always open to that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.