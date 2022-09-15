The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A report from 3P Advisory has highlighted the pressure of cost of living on Tasmanians

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:30am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labour member for Bass Janie Finlay, Labour MP Shane Broad and CEO of GroWaverly Deborah Ballenden outside of her stall. Photo: Duncan Bailey

A new report has highlighted the day-to-day reality of the impact the rising cost of living is having on Tasmanians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.