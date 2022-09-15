State's roadkill issues need addressing

Another compulsory vote coming up, this time for the city council. Hopefully we will end up with some fresh, new enthusiastic faces who are there for the good of everyone in the city and not those who are willing to obey stakeholders who demand that they change their own planning rules to facilitate the building of certain hotels. If the Tasmania planning commission knock projects back because they don't comply with state laws then councillors shouldn't bend over backwards to amend their own laws. Let's hope in October we throw out the old and elect the new!