State's roadkill issues need addressing

I am a veterinarian who previously worked with the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program for 8 years. Now I am a peaceful protester and volunteer with the Bob Brown Foundation.
I read with interest your campaign to reduce roadkill of Tasmanian devils at Woolnorth. In particular, I am intrigued to know how you plan to increase driver awareness and slow down locals and frequent users between dusk and dawn.
It is my understanding that this particular roadkill hotspot is well known by locals, and that frequent drivers are not inclined to reduce their speeds getting to and from work or home, as they are familiar with the roads, and familiar with wildlife on the roads. Truck drivers in the area tend not to drive at a speed that allows for slowing, breaking or avoiding wildlife on the roads, and it is unlikely that incentives to drive slowly will be implemented or obeyed.
Tourists, on the other hand, will likely obey speed limits and slow for wildlife because they value the presence of wild animals and enjoy seeing them in the wild.
These drivers are much less responsible for the wildlife squashed on the roads.
It surprises me that this roadkill hotspot has been well known for over a decade, and that the only thing that seems to have been done to prevent roadkill is to discuss the issue with a whole lot of hot air.
If the issue had been taken in the least bit seriously, then the issue would have been fixed by now. Instead it is getting worse. There are locals who have been urging for change to driver behaviour for years, and they continue to come up against brick walls.
One day after National Threatened Species Day, do we care enough to make a real difference to endangered species, or will we continue to make hollow promises? The proposed Robbins Island wind farm is right by this roadkill hotspot. If we can't even lower roadkill in the area now, how could we even entertain the notion that we would be able to reduce roadkill when there is a massive increase of traffic for the construction and running of this proposed enterprise.
Another compulsory vote coming up, this time for the city council. Hopefully we will end up with some fresh, new enthusiastic faces who are there for the good of everyone in the city and not those who are willing to obey stakeholders who demand that they change their own planning rules to facilitate the building of certain hotels. If the Tasmania planning commission knock projects back because they don't comply with state laws then councillors shouldn't bend over backwards to amend their own laws. Let's hope in October we throw out the old and elect the new!
I am in agreement with James Newton of Newstead when it comes to the impact easing isolation for those with COVID to five days. Contact tracings has ceased, social distance ceased, masks are not mandatory, borders opened and masks on planes ceased.
I feel this is discrimination to those who are vulnerable, aged or with compromised immune systems, or anyone that has an illness.
Why do our governments - state and federal - not care about those in these categories or those with special needs?
While my son's service is a quality service and workers still remain masked because they take duty of care seriously, there are a lot out there that do not.
I have personally been witness to this, this is blatantly putting some at risk.
COVID is still here. Daily, people are still contracting it and due to easing of restrictions possibly spreading it.
The government is letting so many people down in the name of the economy.
They say they advise people to mask but because it's not a direct order hardly any do.
I will as will my special needs son continue too out of our home.
Others may not care but I certainly do,and it may be worth mentioning those of us masking are being treated indifferently in many cases, pretty bad when people are treated differently for doing all they can not to get or be part of a COVID spread.
The government and health department have become complacent and do not in any way take part in any duty of care to constituents, Tasmanians or their families.
It's bad enough walking along and seeing discarded RAT tests on footpaths. Do people not have the sense to realise that wearing a mask and sanitising could lower the risk of contracting as it certainly has with us?
