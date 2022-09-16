Tasmanian suicide aftercare program provides path to recovery

A non-clinical support service for suicide survivors has been rolled out across the state to provide on-going assistance in the critical months following an attempt.
The program, called the Way Back Support Service, provides specialised one-on-one support to people who have been discharged from hospital.
Designed by Beyond Blue, the service is a first for Tasmania, which began running the program earlier this year following commonwealth and state government funding.
Building on a previous model known as the Attempted Suicide Aftercare Program, the service focuses on developing safety plans for individuals, and connecting them with services such as community groups, and financial and relationship counselling.
A prominent focus of the program is providing personalised care in a non-clinical setting during the three-month window after a non-fatal attempt.
Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Emma McBride said the importance of the first-three months to a persons recovery after a suicide attempt meant the program would begin as soon as a patient left hospital.
Launched in February this year, 211 people had already used the service.
More than 630 Tasmanians are expected to access the service each year, which will be run through Anglicare Tasmania through a referral system with hospitals and Primary Health Tasmania.
A spokesperson for Anglicare Tasmania said there were four practitioners in the North, and four in the South, who would provide the service to the entire state.
For Mental Health Council of Tasmania chief executive, Connie Digolis, community-based social services and aftercare programs form an important part of recovery, but the complexity around suicide required a nuanced community approach.
"How we respond to [attempted-suicide recovery] shouldn't be just through a clinical or medical lens, it should be through a social service, community-based, individually-tailored response," Ms Digolis said.
"One of the challenges for us is where our Tasmanians are," Ms Digolis.
The state's remote and rural populations make accessing clinical services difficult for many Tasmanians, and Ms Digolis said the Emergency Department should not be the only place people in distress should be reached.
"When we're looking at when we're talking about aftercare services, where we're really wanting to see services that can connect to people who are presenting elsewhere as well," she said.
"We might see them in youth shelter services, we might see them in GPs or medical centres, we might see them at neighbourhood houses,
"There's a whole range of contact points, and the majority of them are community or primary care based".
A spokesperson from Anglicare Tasmania said although enough funding had been provided to continue the service until June 2023, there were bilateral government agreements for ongoing aftercare services after that date.
Premier and Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the responsibility for suicide prevention and aftercare was a joint issue between federal and state counterparts.
The program was supported by $3.6 million in joint-Commonwealth and state funding, however Mr Rockliff said the federal government would continue to invest in aftercare services by providing $176.2 million in funding over the next four years under the National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Scheme.
Ms McBride said the government was determined to work with states and territories to ensure as many people as possible had access to services.
