Along with much of her family, Vascillia 'Vassie' Buchanan may be small in stature but she has still had a mighty impact over her 100 years.
Vassie celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, September 15 at The Green Room at the Masonic Peacehaven Aged Care along with her friends and family.
Her beloved husband Max along with her two sons, Max and Jim, have passed but she was with her daughter, Annette Buchanan and her grandchildren, Debra Hill and Grant Buchanan as well as other family and friends.
Born in 1922, Vassie has seen The Great Depression, lived through the second world war, the boom of the post-war period, a polio pandemic, the women's movement, the war on terror, then another recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
To say she's lived through history, is putting it lightly.
Yet, her radiant positivity still shines through. Vassie fondly recalled dinner parties at her home and her love of dancing, the new waltz in particular.
"But I wouldn't be able to name a favourite dance, because they are all favourites," she said.
Vassie added she was quite proud of her "longevity". She came from a large family, and wanted "ten children," but "only got three." But her family is still the proudest part of her life. Her family call her "resilient", the "family constant" over the decades.
Daughter Annette said she was in awe of her mother. She was proud of her, the life she made and her joy. "She's been such a wonderful, hard working woman who wouldn't do you a bad turn if she couldn't give you a good turn," Annette said. "She taught me the value of hard work and to enjoy the fruits of your labour."
Vassie left school at age 12 to help her mother raise her six siblings after her father died. She moved to Launceston as a young woman to work at the woollen mills and would work while raising her family due to tough times.
Vassie's grandchildren are close with their grandmother. Grant said "her house was always warm", and that he and Debra spent a lot of time at their grandparents house by the coast in Orford.
"We spent a lot of time there. My grandparents were like surrogate parents," he said, as their parents were away setting up their business.
Debra said they knew Vassie as a dancer for "as long as they had known her".
"She's loved all different types of dancing like square dancing, highland dancing," she said.
Debra and Grant remember their grandmother as a great entertainer.
"She'd have a go at the guitar and get up and perform in front of her friends," Debra said.
While the 100-year-old has limited vision left in her one good eye, and her hearing is mostly gone, she still has excellent advice for those younger than herself.
"Always give 100 per cent, don't drink too much when you go out, treat everyone the same and enjoy yourself while you can," Vassie said.
The family were also delighted that Vassie received her letter from the late Queen Elizabeth, saying it must have been one of the last ever issues.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.