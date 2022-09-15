Thousands of Tasmanians joining the jobs hunt

More Tasmanians than ever before are either employed or actively looking for work, new figures suggest.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated Tasmania's labour fource - the employed plus the unemployed - swelled by 3400 to a record 277,700 in August in seasonally adjusted terms.
The problem - at least temporarily - was that the number of employed Tasmanians was estimated to have fallen by 100 since July, to 264,100.
That was down from a record 266,600 in February.
The hordes of extra Tasmanians starting to look for work - many probably driven by cost of living pressures and/or encouraged by the widespread labour shortages increasing their employment chances - led to a surge in Tasmanians classed as technically unemployed.
They increased by 3500 to 13,600, the highest tally since May.
Related to that, the participation rate increased from 60.6 per cent to 61.3 per cent and the unemployment rate shot up from 3.7 per cent to a nation's highest 4.9 per cent.
That was its highest level since November 2021.
The national unemployment rate edged up from 3.4 per cent to 3.5 per cent, with employment increasing by 33,000 people and unemployment by 14,000.
Tasmanian full-time employment decreased by 2500 to 169,100 in August, the ABS estimated.
That was due to a plunge of 3200 in full-time male employees, with female full-timers increasing by 700.+
Employed females increased by 500 and employed males decreased by 700.
That left estimated male employment at 135,700 and female employment at 128,400.
Shadow Treasurer Shane Broad said Tasmania's unemployment rate had continued its recent run of wild shifts.
"This is the highest rate of any state of territory and well above the national rate of 3.5 per cent," he said.
"Underemployment has also risen to the highest rate in the nation, now 7.3 per cent, while there has been an alarming jump in youth unemployment to 12 per cent, again the highest rate in the country.
"These sharp shifts are a big concern, especially given the collapsing consumer confidence we've seen follow sharp increases in the cost of living.
"Premier (Jeremy) Rockliff needs to start getting the basics right, because evidence is mounting by the day that Tasmania is facing some serious economic headwinds."
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the record labour force showed Tasmanians were confident to look for work and take advantage of the strong labour market.
"As a result, the participation rate grew 0.7 per cent in the month, which was the highest growth of the states, and this, in turn, led to the unemployment rate growing as well," Mr Ferguson said.
"There are now 2400 more Tasmanians in work than this time last year, and 29,400 more than when we came to government in 2014.
"Importantly, female employment grew to a record high of 128,400 in seasonally adjusted terms.
"Women's participation in the labour force also grew to 58.4 per cent - again its highest level on record - and there are now 5300 more women in full-time work than this time last year.
"The Tasmanian Liberal government is supporting more women to participate in the workforce through a range of initiatives, and statistics like these are an important result."
