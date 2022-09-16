After decades of beer-breathed debate, a victor has been declared in the infamous rivalry between Boag's and Cascade.
It may be a bitter drop for the southerners to swallow, but according to Boag's Brewery manager, Nathan Calman, the northern tipple is outselling its southern competitor by a country mile.
And what's bound to have southern beer drinkers banging beermats frothing mad, is that Mr Calman claims to have made big inroads into Cascade's southern strongholds.
"Down south, it's almost more common to find a Boag's tap than a Cascade tap these days," he said.
"Penetration-wise in the market down south, yeah, we've definitely won that battle for now."
But some southern publicans interviewed by the Examiner thought Mr Calman may have been sampling his own product when he made those comments.
"The debate definitely isn't over - down here it's all Cascade and the north-south rivalry is very much still there," said Tom Bawle, manager of the Irish Murphy's Hotel in Salamanca Place in Hobart.
Putting aside the other non-Tasmanian beers, he said 90 per cent of what he sells on tap is Cascade, and just 10 per cent is Boag's.
"The local beer is Cascade, and people come in and ask for the local beer," he said.
Other publicans in the south had a different opinion.
Owen Humphries, manager at the Prince of Wales Hotel in Battery Point, Hobart, sheepishly pointed out he has two Boag's taps, but only one Cascade tap in his establishment.
"But we are selling about 50-50 Boags to Cascade, even with one Cascade tap," he said.
Back up north, it was a different story altogether.
At the local Dan Murphy's, the manager pointed out the Cascade section - an embarrassingly small space dwarfed by the space the store devotes to some imported beers. His only comment: "Boag's is killing it".
And it was nearly impossible to find a pub in Launceston with Cascade taps.
Launceston publican Sam Stewart seems to have a love for the southern tipple - his Alchemy Bar and Restaurant in George Street is one of the few Cascade holdouts in town.
Like Mr Bawle from Irish Murphy's, Mr Stewart refuses to admit defeat in the Tasmanian beer war.
"I wouldn't say the war's over up this end of town, I do know that a lot of bars in Hobart have Boags on tap, but I wouldn't say it's over. We're one of the few that have Cascade up in these parts," he said.
"Launnie people are still against Cascade, but maybe Hobart people are fine with Boags."
Perhaps the most balanced view came from Martin Kelly, general manager of the Vantage Group, which owns 12 pubs split evenly between the North and the South, and the 9/11 bottle shop.
Asked if he thought Mr Calman's claim to victory was correct, he answered: "I reckon that is true - Boag's has found a bit of a foothold in the south, but Cascade has really not been able to do that in the north."
He said he sells more Cascade in his bottle shops, but probably because he has more of them in the south.
He puts Boag's success down to diminishing parochialism in the South.
"I would say southerners have become a bit less parochial than they used to be, but that parochialism still exists really strongly in the north. It's a great thing for Boag's, they've got a stranglehold on it."
Mr Calman at Boag's attributed his company's success to the investment made in the brewery, as well as the fact it has retained its "100 per cent made in Tasmania" credentials.
"It's partly to do with being 100% Tasmanian-made, and partly to do with the level of investment through the brewery. You know, the site's probably had well over $100 million of investment poured into it over the last 15 years," he said.
Cascade owners Asahi are using the Hobart brewery to produce craft-oriented beers, and some of the Cascade-labelled beers are not produced in the state, he said.
"Everything labelled 'Boag's' is produced here, but [Cascade] have a couple of products ... like Cascade Light, which is probably their biggest product, I think comes out of Abbotsford in Victoria. And you kind of lose that Tasmanian credibility that has switched some drinkers off."
