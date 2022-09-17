'Definitely a shock': Mission Australia's day care exit another blow for sector

Tahlia McCall had worked in the early childhood education and care sector in the state's North-West for over a decade when she received an email telling her that the group overseeing her employer was leaving the state.
The email said she had four weeks to find a new childcare scheme provider - if she didn't find one, her Devonport business would no longer be able to operate.
"It was definitely a shock," Ms McCall said.
"We sort of laughed to begin with, thinking this can't be true. And then it hit us - I was just thinking 'I don't have a job'".
She was among 20 educators and six staff across the state that were informed by Mission Australia in late-June of this year that the charity's family day care service would cease operating in Tasmania.
Mission Australia said the majority of staff across the two facilities were either redeployed within the organisation or accepted external roles.
Ms McCall found another day care scheme provider, but said the support was minimal.
"There wasn't really any straight answers,"
"We were trying to figure out what was going on and why it happened, and at the other end, we were trying to keep our businesses afloat and trying to survive".
Mission Australia closed their daycare operations in Tasmania and Sydney on July 29, something Mission Australia executive for community services Ben Carblis said was a "difficult decision".
"At the time of closure to help provide continuity of care to families and children, Mission Australia provided assistance to families and staff to identify opportunities to engage with other local organisations," Mr Carblis said.
"However, the scale of our Family Day Care scheme is small and the impact of COVID-19 led to many educators leaving the Family Day Care industry".
He said this made it more difficult for the charity to operate a sustainable children's services program, which ultimately informed the organisation's decision to halt their service.
For United Workers Union early childhood director Helen Gibbons, the staffing pressures the sector faced were rampant across long-daycare and family-daycare.
Ms Gibbons said the past two years had been a particularly bad time for early education, with shutdowns and infection controls damaging the sector, and staff shortages making many businesses unviable.
"A lot of people have left the sector - whether it be family day care or long day care - because it's been a really hard area to work in," she said.
"We found that thousands of educators left long daycare, and I'm not surprised they've also left family daycare".
However Ms Gibbons said after meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Early Childhood Education Minister Anne Aly in recent weeks, she felt opportunity for reform was being taken seriously.
As the sector continues to fight for changes to enterprise bargaining and award rates, Ms McCall said she wants to see change in the damaged sector.
"There's just not enough childcare services and family daycare services around," Ms McCall said.
"The education department are actually making it extremely hard for us to run. The requirements, the regulations, it's constant work".
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
