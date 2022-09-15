Caps on poker machine expenditure to be introduced

The state government will introduce card-based gaming for electronic gaming machines in Tasmania's hotels, clubs and casinos by December 2024.
Mr Ferguson said this system would protect people from losing more than they could afford.
"It will provide those most at risk of gambling harm with protection while having no impact on recreational gamblers," he said.
Card-based gaming for poker machines was recommended by the Tasmanian Liquor and Gaming Commission's June report on harm minimisation technologies.
Mr Ferguson said the government would work with the new monitoring operator for electronic gaming machines to provide venues with the required technology as a fee-based service.
Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb said if effective, the new system would stop Tasmanians from their homes, their business or their life savings due to an addiction to poker machines.
"Setting an annual loss limit of $5000, which cannot be extended without proof of financial capacity, should reduce the risk of catastrophic financial harm," she said.
Anglicare Tasmania chief executive Chris Jones said the organisation had campaigned for years on mandatory pre-commitment for poker machines as it was an effective tool for reducing gambling harm.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
