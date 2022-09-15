When Shakespearean wrote "one man in his time plays many parts" he could never have known one of Australia's oldest community theatre troupes would take the line so literally.
The Launceston Players are in the final run of performances for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) at the Earl Arts Centre this week - a dizzying show that will condense 37 classic works into 115 minutes.
Performed by Jan Gluzsyk, Ashley Eyles and Jesse Apted, and directed by Matt Taylor, the show will cover the Comedies, Tragedies, and Histories of Shakespeare over four performances across Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
For Launceston Players president Grahame Foster, it's a whole new way to experience the Shakespearean ouvre in an unexpected way.
"It's like Shakespeare as you've never seen it before," Mr Foster said.
"I've heard people just on the edge of their seats waiting to see what's actually going to happen next".
The rules of the theatre have been thrown out the window, with on-stage costume changes, breaks of character, and a fourth-wall left completely shattered.
Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, the rapid-fire show has already seen a positive run of performances this past week, but Mr Foster said the shows success went beyond just writing.
"You've got the rehearsals, you've got the costume design, you've got set design, you've got the props - and there's massive amount of props in this - you've got then backstage, you've got your dresses, then you've got your lighting design, and they're all volunteers.
"It's a community working," he said.
As for the "last scene of all, that ends this strange eventful history"?
Audiences will just have to go to find out.
Tickets for the remaining shows are available at theatrenorth.com.au/the-complete-works-of-william-shakespeare-abridged
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.