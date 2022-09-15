Public help a big aid in cutting arson and related offences

Arson and related offences have decreased in Tasmania's North-West, despite a strong upward trend statewide.
The public has played an important role in the recent improvement, Inspector Steve Jones, of Burnie CIB, says.
He said police in the Western District had a "really good clearance rate" for such offences.
As well as the work by attending officers, forensic services, fire scene investigators and investigating officers, he said police relied very heavily on the community to help solve arson cases and related offences.
"We get good cooperation through Crime Stoppers and other means," he said.
Police took arson and related offences very seriously.
"Anything that ... puts people's lives in danger and causes serious damage is a serious offence to us," he said.
Inspector Jones said deliberately lit fires could affect the community, business and the environment.
He said arson and related offences had decreased in the district in the past year.
Statewide police figures for the 2021-22 financial year showed arson and related offences increased by nearly a quarter, to 490.
People who see suspicious behaviour or have information about arson are asked to call the police assistance line on 131444 or Crime Stoppers.
