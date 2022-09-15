The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Crime

NW bucks trend on a dangerous crime

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:38am, first published 4:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public help a big aid in cutting arson and related offences

Arson and related offences have decreased in Tasmania's North-West, despite a strong upward trend statewide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.