Vote with care in council elections

Tread carefully in the new compulsory local government elections next month.
Don't let political parties or factional groupings monopolise the vote.
The polls for councillors, mayors and deputy mayors, open on October 3 and close on October 25, covering the State's 29 councils.
This is a big deal as elections go. It's big business.
The state's 29 councils combined raise almost a billion dollars a year, spend more than $800 million and control assets worth more than half a billion dollars, based on 2018-19 data.
The major change is compulsory voting, which should have happened years ago because grass roots democracy starts and ends with local government.
In no other assembly of elected representatives is there such a strong bond of mutual benefit between voters and candidates.
There's nothing wrong with political parties, if you're either a donkey voter or you're keen on using the numbers to achieve your agenda.
But, councils with between seven and 12 councillors or aldermen are small enough for parties and factions to lock up the vote at council meetings.
And, remember, they're elected for a four-year term.
The council you elect will still be representing you in 2026.
That's a long time if you get it wrong.
In federal parliament you have the Greens and a bunch of so-called Teal independents exercising power.
Yes, the Albanese government has a majority in the House of Reps but what happens if they don't in 2025 and the government is reduced to a minority in both houses?
At the May federal election the Teals were bankrolled with a $10 million fighting fund by green corporate interests, so they aren't really independent in the true sense.
They owe their tenure in parliament to faceless backers, otherwise they couldn't afford the cost of raising their profiles.
In our own Legislative Council, out of the 15 MLCs a majority of eight major party members, four from either side, owe their allegiance to party machines which dictate their voting choices.
Given that the Upper House exists primarily to review government actions and legislation, and usually does, it means the four Labor MLCs have a greater chance of enlisting four of the seven independent MLCs to block or amend government reforms.
In local government the caucusing is even more dangerous and against your interests because between five or six councillors can group together as a voting block.
In Hobart the Lord Mayor, Anna Reynolds, is said to be informally endorsing several like minded candidates. If that's the case she's not doing it for a cosy love-in. She's doing it for power.
Power is what it's all about. It is the one factor that trumps everything else, because without power you can't always get your way. The interest of voters and ratepayers is secondary. Voters are just a stepping stone on the way to power.
Power is what it's all about. It is the one factor that trumps everything else, because without power you can't always get your way. The interest of voters and ratepayers is secondary. Voters are just a stepping stone on the way to power. It's where democracy stops and self interest takes over.
In councils where commissions have had to be installed to stop the factionalism and petty in-fighting, the caucusing of councillors more than anything else leads to dysfunction and bad decision making.
Thankfully the state government has now made local government elections compulsory. It doesn't stop factionalism, but it does impede factional warlords from relying on voter apathy to get like minded candidates elected, while you're not looking.
Any election is costly but I wonder whether four-year terms in local government are too long, given that a dysfunctional council is much harder to clean up, than say state or federal parliaments where more checks and balances are in play.
Factionalised councils crop up because there are fewer councillors, and all they need is a handful of ideological comrades to get elected in order to stymie the democratic process.
As a strong conservationist, Anna Reynolds is undoubtedly a popular Hobart lord mayor, but the thought of her using her popularity to get more of her colleagues elected, scares me as much as business interests who stack the council with their colleagues.
Even a third-year high school student knows that in local, state or federal politics, in business, unions and even the local CWA or RSL you won't get anywhere unless you have the numbers.
So, in any organisation where elections are required or a vote is required to pass a legislation, the main game is power because without power you have no hope of prevailing with your agenda.
That's all true, but consider the cost. At some stage in the long journey to get your way a sliver of democracy is cast aside.
Parties and factions will always endure. It's the innate nature of social cohesion.
So, buck the trend and think sympathetically about those candidates on the ballot paper who might really be independent in the true sense.
Make your vote count, because you won't find too many independently minded Bridget Archers in political parties anywhere.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.