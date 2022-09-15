Junction Festival 2022 kicked off with a bang on Wednesday, with the gates open for food, drink and live music to herald the start of the event.
Opening night performers Sex on Toast performed their sumptuous soul music to the crowd.
Thursday night featured another huge night of live music from the likes of Isabel Rumble, Monique How, The Namesakes, Shoe and The Bad Dad Orchestra take to the Main Stage at Prince's Square.
Tasdance performed their latest work COLLISION at QVMAG on Thursday afternoon to an intrigued and free flowing crowd.
This year Junction have invited makers and creators to bring their resources to the table and allow for artists to also be curators to build what they want to do and express their voices.
One such event of this nature is the late night party, Klub Fruity. Described as a juicy late night ride into dance music and kinky club delights, Klub Fruity is where the festival kicks on on Friday and Saturday nights.
DJ Priya Vunaki has been brought on board for a new role as club curator for the festival.
She goes by the DJ name Baddi Adi (formerly know as Puffy Pank) and has been a solid fixture in lutruwita/Tasmania's music and art festival circuit and sports a 5+ year legacy of filled club d-floors in nipaluna.
BADDI ADI is a staunch lover of their community both locally, and their queer Pacifica diaspora family across the globe, BADDI ADI injects an angsty optimism into all that they do, for revenge and healing (in equal portions).
"I come from a background of visual art and design but I have also been DJing for years. I have performed for Junction numerous times," she said.
"I'm now in the space of being a curator and it's great that there is trajectory and space for development. I am in charge of the late night club offerings and we are holding a part called Klub Fruity, which will be a vibrant, cheeky dance club space.
"There will be a focus on queer performers and working alongside the cabaret and circus performers that are also part of the festival."
Klub Fruity will feature DJs, drag queen and kinksters and visual artists.
Fresh Jams TV, otherwise known as Grace Houie Robbins said that the events would be a complete sensory experience.
"I'm bringing visual projections to the spaces. It's a mashup of pop culture and music videos and I've added some fruity images for the event."
Klub Fruity is on Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th of September. Tickets are $25 and the event is strictly over-18.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
