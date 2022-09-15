Tasmania JackJumpers jet-setted for Darwin on Thursday with the goal of playing signature "JackJumper basketball".
Saturday is their first game of the NBL Preseason Blitz, where they'll face off against last year's champions, Sydney Kings.
Forward Jack McVeigh will be back on court this week in a boon for the team.
Coach Scott Roth hoped to get McVeigh comfortable on court after a three-month hiatus.
"He's in good shape in general, but not in very good game shape, so incorporating him will be a major factor," Roth said.
The Jumpers are down captain Clint Steindl and guard Sam McDaniel.
"It will affect the beginning of our season having Clint and Sam down, two veteran guys who know what they're doing, and we'll just have to manufacture our way through until they're healthy," Roth said.
The coach was undeterred by facing Sydney.
"We're here to defend the island," he said.
"For me, it's just about us going and competing ... I couldn't care less about these other nine teams, I don't know what the season looks like, I don't know how many games we're going to be able to win or lose or what's going to be the process, other than we will put a team out that is very competitive and firing."
Looking at the team now compared to a year ago was like "night and day", vice-captain Josh Magette said.
"There's not that uncertainty of wondering if we're going to be a good team, we know we go out there and play JackJumper basketball and do what we're capable of, we're going to be right there in the fourth quarter and have a chance to win games," he said.
Leading the offence, Magette said talented new imports Milton Doyle and Rashard Kelly had been "explosive" in the first two games, and were showing what they were capable of.
He said they were learning the ropes of how the team operated.
"I think as we go throughout the Blitz and into the season, we'll just continue developing that chemistry and keep building," he said.
Magette was looking forward to playing against a strong opponent.
