Three Launceston schools played off against each other at the North's first Reclink Community Series event on Thursday.
Reclink works with schools across Tasmania to provide students experiencing barriers to participation with sport and recreation opportunities.
Year 9 and 10 students from Prospect, Queechy and Brooks got out on the Silverdome court and gave it their all.
The schools competed in a round robin style competition, with the winning sides playing off in the grand final.
Victory was secured by Queechy, who won both rounds before defeating Brooks in the final, 23 to 4.
Queechy teacher Luke Tepper said it was awesome to give kids from all different backgrounds and life experiences the opportunity to excel outside the classroom.
The school had a team of 15 students, four of them student leaders.
"Most of the kids not only had never played netball, there's a fair few of them that hadn't been involved in sport in general, and we just went around our classes and picked out some of those kids that we thought could do with a bit of a boost and just try something new," Tepper said.
A student from each school received a scholarship with Generation Netball Club - Jayah Cashion from Prospect, Nina Arnold from Queechy, and Sweta Rai from Brooks.
Project manager and lead of the Reclink Community Series Brett Geeves said the event helped boost student confidence.
"Sometimes in school environments young people can feel isolated or disengaged from broader school activities, and sport is great for young people, and generally it's engaged by people who have high confidence or high levels of skill," he said.
"Those types of kids generally flourish and will find it easy integrating into social environments and into club sport.
"For a lot of other young young people, it's not so easy, they're not so confident in putting their hand up to participate in sport, which means that they're not so confident in putting their hand up to participate in social groups.
"What the program aims to do is actually target those groups of young people and and provide them the opportunity to participate in formalised sport."
Geeves said kids who had never engaged with sport were supported by others who were more involved.
"You get this really nice leadership opportunity for the experienced kids in that sport in the school, and then also a huge participation opportunity for the kids that would otherwise have not had a crack," he said.
The program was supported by Generation Netball Club, who went into the schools and provided training.
