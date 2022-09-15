The Examiner
Magic Millions winner trials well for Spreyton return

By Greg Mansfield
September 15 2022 - 7:30am
Jaguar Stone (left) looked beaten with 50m to go in the Magic Millions but got up to dead-heat with Blonde Venture. Picture by Paul Scambler
Sharma's Last, ridden by Erica Byrne Burke, was an impressive winner last week. Picture by Peter Staples
Jeremiah gets his chance to break through for an overdue win at Spreyton on Sunday.

Magic Millions winner Jaguar Stone heads a strong six-horse team representing trainer Adam Trinder at Spreyton on Sunday.

