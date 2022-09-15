Magic Millions winner Jaguar Stone heads a strong six-horse team representing trainer Adam Trinder at Spreyton on Sunday.
The filly hasn't raced since dead-heating with Victorian visitor Blonde Venture in the $75,000 two-year-old classic at Mowbray in February.
However she has been to the trials twice and at her most recent appearance on August 30 she sat off the pace before finishing strongly to beat the leader Miss Red by a length running away.
Jaguar Stone will have her fourth different rider in as many starts when Troy Baker takes the reins in Sunday's Vale John Perkins Class 3 Handicap.
Erica Byrne Burke rode her to a debut maiden win then Jason Maskiell took over when she was placed behind stablemate Bello Beau in the Gold Sovereign Stakes.
Victorian Harry Coffey was the new rider when she rattled home to share the prize in the Magic Millions after Blonde Venture looked to have a winning break at the 50m.
The win took the filly's earnings to $60,850, more than double the $28,000 Trinder paid for her at the 2021 Gold Coast National Yearling Sale.
Trinder had been having a quiet time by his standards, with only 23 runners at the first five meetings of the new season, before landing a double with Sharma's Last and Multisanti at Spreyton last week.
Sharma's Last could play a prominent role in some of the better three-year-old races.
Trinder was particularly impressed with his debut effort, scoring by 4-1/4 lengths in good time.
"His time of 1:08.75 was more than four lengths faster than the 1150m class 1 that followed and only a couple of lengths slower than the benchmark 68 later in the day," he said.
"The last 600m of the race clocked in at 35.14 seconds which was more than four lengths faster than any other race on the program."
The three codes of racing will all be represented when Written In Silk tackles the Tassie Wash Pace at Mowbray on Sunday night.
The four-year-old mare is prepared by leading harness trainer Ben Yole for owners Anthony Bullock, the state's leading greyhound trainer, and Jess Campbell, the daughter of leading thoroughbred trainer Barry Campbell.
A $20,000 buy at the 2019 Tasmanian yearling sale, Written In Silk won three races as a two and three-year-old but has managed only two minor placings in the past 15 months.
However she indicated she might be getting close to another win with an unlucky fifth to Ideal Karalta last Sunday night when held up for a run.
Yole will have 11 of the 12 runners in a wide open race and she should be double- figure odds.
Four semi-finals of the inaugural Gary Sutton Tasmanian Breeders Classic highlight the Launceston Greyhound Racing Club meeting at Mowbray on Monday night.
The final on Monday week carries $13,000 in stakemoney and another $8000 in breeders' bonuses.
Crikey Danger, trained at Burnie by Allan Clark, was the only one of 16 heat winners to break 30 seconds, recording 29.85 while scoring by 4-1/2 lengths.
Clark will have six heat winners in the semis, the others being Posh Danger (30.16), Blitz Danger (30.24), Black Danger (30.41), Dippy Danger (30.45) and Thor Danger (31.02).
St Leonards trainer Joshua Wright will also have a busy night, represented by five heat winners.
Penguin trainer Butch Deverell had the second-fastest heat winner in the well-bred Fine Irish who scored by four lengths in 30.12.
The 10-race meeting also includes two heats of the Steve King Ladies Bracelet.
PRINCESS MATOAKA R2 No. 12): Nice effort at first try on synthetic when second to Quicken Up who has won again since. Caught wide midfield for first part of the race and inclined to over-race so jockey let her go at the 600m and went for home. It was probably a bit early and she did well to hang on and be beaten only half length by smart filly.
JEREMIAH (R5 No. 1): Hasn't won for nearly two years but past two runs suggest he's not far off breaking drought. Placed only one of four on synthetic but it was a third to topliners Toorak Affair and Newhart in Sheffield Cup over this trip. Motored home from near-last when second to Freak On Lead last start and would have won in two more strides.
LORD WHITEGATE (R7 No. 7): Heavily backed first-up ($11 into $4.80) when his rider bit the bullet and went forward early but couldn't cross the speedy Kohima and ended up having a tough run outside the leader in a fast-run race. Hit front in home straight but was running on empty and got swamped late. Drawn wide again but chance with luck..
NEEDS TOASTING (R8 No. 4): Resumed with second to Alpine Blast this track and distance three weeks ago. Looked a bit keen early then raced handy until home turn when got a split to challenge for lead. Found line strongly but winner was a shade better and they came right away from the rest. Sure to be fitter for first run in seven months.
Well-backed runners in early Bet365 markets on Saturday's feature races -
SIR BAILEY (Caulfield Guineas Prelude): $31 into $21. Craig Williams takes ride after solid first-up run at the Valley. Has won second-up previously.
RUSSIAN CONQUEST (Thousand Guineas Prelude): $21 to $11. Big winner second-up last prep. and has Jamie Kah riding for astute Snowden stable.
TUVALU (Rupert Clarke Stakes): $7.50 into $6. Star over winter. Won 3 of 4 first-up runs and only defeat was 2nd to I'm Thunderstruck.
ZAPATEO (How Now Stakes): $7 into $6. Bolted in when resuming then no match for Eduardo last start. Better suited against own sex and on firmer track.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
