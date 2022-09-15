Northern Exposure | Spring 2022

Welcome to Northern Exposure,
And a very warm welcome to spring! There's no denying it's been a long, cold winter. However, the days are now warming up and the city is full of signs of brighter days to come.
This spring we're incredibly excited to see Launceston's much-loved Junction Arts Festival returning to the city, bringing its unique mix of outdoor events, one-off shows and family-friendly entertainment to Princes Square.
Northern Tasmania never looks better than at this time of the year when our stunning gardens are full of frothy blooms. Garden lovers are in for a treat this year with many of the region's favourite events returning to fill up your calendar. From Entally House's Gardenfest to Woolmers Estate's much-loved Festival of Roses, these inspiring festivals are also an ideal spot to pick up a few seedlings to get a head start on spring planting.
For a comprehensive guide to what's on in northern Tasmania, check out our new calendar (page 6-7) for more information about the range of events on offer throughout the season.
With the sun shining and warm days ahead, make the most of the outdoors and get out there. There's plenty to see and do this spring, and there's no better place to be than northern Tasmania.
Click here to read Northern Exposure magazine online.
