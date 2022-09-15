Launceston coach Mitch Thorp knows grand finals are different.
The Blues belted Kingborough by 91 points in their TSL qualifying final a fortnight ago but that will count for little on Saturday at UTAS Stadium when the sides meet again.
"I've been coaching in this competition for a long time and in 2013 we played Burnie in the last home and away game of the year and we beat them by 95 points," he said.
"We ended up playing them in the grand final and we only won by seven points.
"For me, being around a little while now, I know those sort of swings can happen and grand finals have that unique ability to bring out the best in every side and hopefully that's us as well."
Thorp said the Tigers had nothing to lose.
"They showed some real maturity and substance last week when they were 20-odd points down, a bit wounded and staring down the barrel of a straight-sets exit - to find a way to win showed real character," he said.
"They'll still be riding that emotion and the confidence they gained from fighting back from there.
"We've parked the qualifying final and all our attention is on how we win the game on Saturday."
Thorp said the Blues would look to play an attacking brand and get the ball in the hands of their dangerous forwards, including Jackson Thurlow and Jake Hinds.
"There's a bit of a difference between (our home ground) Windsor Park and UTAS," he said.
"It's obviously a ground where you can transition the ball a little sharper.
"It could potentially be wet as well which oddly enough it has been in the last couple of grand finals. So we've got a bit of experience in those sort of conditions.
"We were fortunate to train there earlier in the week and some of the ball movement opportunities you get on that ground are a little different to Windsor as there's not as much mud and wind and things like that to navigate."
Kingborough coach Trent Baumeler feels the Tigers' star-studded midfield can help them get their game going.
"What Launceston's done really well against us, especially the last two times, is impose their game on us," he said.
"We have to try and metaphorically throw that first punch back in what we do and the way we play and prepare.
"We know it's going to be pretty hot around the ball. We build our game on contest. We have from day one because we think that's what stands up in finals."
While the Tigers have yet to beat the Blues this year, Baumeler also knows anything can happen in the biggest match of the year.
"They've only lost one game all year, we might play them 10 times and they beat us nine but we only have to beat them in one game," he said.
"We only have to be better than them for two hours and we've got that opportunity. It's an even ball game at the start and that's the mindset we're taking into it."
Tigers captain Lachlan Clifford said the playing group had belief it could win Saturday's game.
"We're not in the grand final because of what we did on Saturday (in the preliminary final)," he said.
"It's what we've done over the course of the year and in patches we have shown we can match it with Launceston - it's just about sustaining that over four quarters.
"I think our best is good enough."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
