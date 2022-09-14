The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston City's Hollie Jones isn't letting an injury get her down

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:07am, first published September 14 2022 - 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star footballer Hollie Jones fractured her ankle. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston City's Hollie Jones was robbed the opportunity to represent Tasmania at the National Youth Championships later this month, but she's not letting an injury hold her back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Pridham

Bec Pridham

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.