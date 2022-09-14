Launceston City's Hollie Jones was robbed the opportunity to represent Tasmania at the National Youth Championships later this month, but she's not letting an injury hold her back.
The captain and star forward fractured her ankle a couple of weeks ago.
She was cleared this week to train again, but too late to make the under-14 competition.
She said it was initially confronting missing out.
"I didn't know what was happening, I still wanted to go, but after a couple of days, it came to me that I'm just going to have to get over it ... There's always next year, it's just one thing that's going to happen in life and it's going to be challenging but it's going to be okay," she said.
Jones has still given her beloved sport her all, ever dedicated to coaching and being a supportive captain.
Coach Alan Eadie was "shattered" Jones couldn't play, especially after COVID halted the event last year.
"Myself and all the players are super upset for her, but really happy with how she's handled it and how she's already planning for next year."
