As the world mourns the death of the Commonwealth's longest reigning monarch, indigenous communities are up in arms.
Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, announced on Sunday that a one-off public holiday would be held nationwide in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, which the state government subsequently implemented.
The "swift nature" displayed by the federal government in a decision-making process that lasted a mere 48 hours had Tasmanian Aboriginal leader Michael Mansell scratching his head.
"They've given a public holiday and day of mourning for the Queen's death, and absolutely nothing to mark the tens of thousands of Aboriginal people who died trying to defend our country against the British," he said.
A similar sentiment was echoed by Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre campaign manager Nala Mansell, who said it was disappointing that "a representative from the institution responsible for invading and dispossessing aboriginal peoples' land" was being "glorified".
"Many Prime Ministers refused to even speak with us, so this is a perfect opportunity for Anthony Albanese to call for January 26 to become an official day of mourning, especially after seeing how quickly days of that nature can be organised," she said.
Greens Senator Tasmania, Peter Whish-Wilson, said First Nations people had been calling for a Day of Mourning for over 80 years.
"Yet it took two days for the Government to declare a Day of Mourning for the Queen - to me this tells you everything you need to know," he said.
State Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Roger Jaensch, did not comment on next week's public holiday, however, he said a "respectful and inclusive national conversation regarding when we celebrate our national day" was necessary.
Federal minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said it was understandable that for many Indigenous Australians these issues were "complex and often very difficult".
"This is a time for reflection and for all of us to think about what comes next on the long road to reconciliation," she said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
