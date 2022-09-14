Surgery should not be delayed out of 'respect'

It is not always clear when being respectful pushes into impractical.
In fact, almost by its very definition to be respectful is inherently impractical as it asks the performer to go out of their way to act contrary to their immediate concerns and show thought for another.
The formalities, pomp and ceremony of showing respect are tied up in displaying how one can be willingly inconvenienced to show deference to an event, person or group.
No where else is this more thoroughly shown than in the worlds of death and royalty - which have unfortunately combined in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.
Institutions and individuals around the globe have planned and practised thoroughly in the years leading up to the Queen's death to ensure the moment could be handled with flawless respect.
The BBC is now about half way through its 12-day ban on comedy shows - an act aimed at respecting the mournful tone required by the media outlet in the wake of a monarch's death.
The sea of black clothing donned by almost every broadcaster in front of the camera in the last week is another example. Individuals, collectively going out of their way to display a uniform show of solidarity.
Surely few would take issue with this individual choice.
That said, the ire of some was raised when federal parliament was suspended for a fortnight out of respect. Defending the move last week, Prime MInister Albanese said it would not have been appropriate to continue.
"I, as Prime Minister, have followed the procedures that have been in place a lot longer than I have been in place," he said.
"If the parliament was sitting this week ... the idea that we could be debating Question Time as usual, the idea that we could be having the engagement as if it were business as usual, I believe is not correct."
The move will no doubt cause further delays to key debate topics and pending legislation but the decision was made with that in mind, that those inconveniences and disruptions were a fair trade to show respect in the lead-up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Surgery waitlists, however, are another matter. It is not respectful to inconvenience someone other than yourself in the pursuit of respect - particular when those matters relate to another's health. While a one-off day of mourning is perhaps warranted, healthcare is not a sector which would fairly benefit a last-minute calendar change.
The co-ordination that goes into a single surgery is immense and often requires many healthcare professionals to line up their availability in an environment where the demand for their skills is unabating.
Tasmania is worse placed than most when it comes to surgery waitlists and it is unlikely the one-off public holiday will only have a one-off, one-day impact to those waiting for necessary procedures to relieve chronic pain or correctly heal.
Perhaps consequences like this are unavoidable, but as the procedures and protocols for the late Queen's passing have no doubt been decades in the making, it will be disappointing for many that this issue wasn't addressed at any stage of the discussion.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.