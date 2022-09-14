Kathrine Morgan-Wicks was an impressive witness at the Commission of Inquiry into Child and Sexual Abuse and the child safety changes she has already implemented is an excellent start.
Not so for her top administrator at the LGH, Dr Peter Renshaw.
Many viewers of the live feed would have been gob smacked at the evidence provided by him when he could not outline one change he has made to protect children since the paedophile allegations came to light.
It was also concerning to hear that Ms Morgan-Wicks was provided with misleading or incomplete information by her senior managers regarding complaints of inappropriate behaviour.
The fact that frustrated and caring whistle blowers bought this matter to light is not a good look for administrators in the health system.
Nothing like a crisis to point out the inadequacies of the promotion system in the public service.
People being promoted because they know some-one, have the same ideals as their potential boss or because they are incompetent and promotion is the only way to move them on, eventually causes a monumental problem.
Public servants are hard to sack.
All promotable positions should be five-year contracts with performance reviews built in.
The promotion panels should be independent bodies free from political interference.
Who does the performance review for the top echelon of the Health Department? If Dr Peter Renshaw has been at the hospital for 37 years and he is the most competent person to run the hospital, something is wrong.
Between the caring whistle blowers and Kathrine Morgan-Wicks, there is a dearth of competent administrators to run an efficient and safe hospital.
Re-training will not be enough.
The hard working hospital staff need confidence in their leaders.
New blood is required and senior staff reviews must be compulsory.
In respect to the concept of local government council amalgamations, and in terms of getting straight to the point, the problem presenting itself is not caused by the structure.
If the critics are firmly in favour of changing the structure, perhaps it would involve less staff associated with a slightly adjusted amalgamated approach.
Noting the above, the most effective model would involve the election of councillors who want to represent the views of their community.
There is no longer room for individuals pursuing their own agenda, or those whose first priority is concerned with being a career politician.
The endeavouring voter should concern themselves with candidates whose first priority is consultation.
Further, this concept can be learnt through the election campaign process.
In sum, one key point is the retention in numbers of councillors, or a slightly reduced form.
This approach ensures that the community has consistent and freely available access to their elected council representative.
The number of Australians living with dementia is close to half a million - a number that is set to double in the next 25 years.
There are also an estimated 1.6 million people involved in their care.
Many people living with dementia can continue to live well after their diagnosis, but often feel isolated because of the stigma and discrimination associated with dementia.
That's why the theme for Dementia Action Week 2022, 19 - 25 September, is 'A little support makes a big difference'.
This year, we encourage communities to come together and learn more about how they can support people living with dementia.
By everyone having a better understanding of dementia and seeing that a purposeful life can continue after diagnosis, we will eliminate discrimination and its impacts.
There are seven small but practical ways you can make a difference in your community.
To find out more please visit
https://discrimination.dementia.org.au/
A little support can make a big difference.
