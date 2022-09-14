The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | September 15 2022

By Letters to the Editor
Updated September 14 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathrine Morgan-Wicks appeared at the Commission of Inquiry into the state's responses to child sexual abuse in institutional settings.

COMMISSION SHOWS 'DEARTH' OF COMPETENCE 

Kathrine Morgan-Wicks was an impressive witness at the Commission of Inquiry into Child and Sexual Abuse and the child safety changes she has already implemented is an excellent start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.